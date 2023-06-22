Eddie Valiant Joins The ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ ReAction Figures







The second wave of Super7’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit ReAction figures is here! Eddie Valiant finally joins the cast, along with another Roger and the dangerously demented Pyscho Weasle from the Toon Patrol.

Wave 2 is comprised of the following:

Eddie Valiant

Roger Rabbit (in love)

Psycho Weasle

The figures can be purchased separately for $20 each or as a set for $60.

I have to point out that this wave and the previous one have terrible artwork on the card backs. Maybe Disney wanted too much money for the official artwork. Could Christopher Lloyd and Bob Hoskins’s estate refuse for their likenesses to be used? I don’t know.

I know that Judge Doom and Eddie are not worth displaying. Eddie’s face is completely hidden, while Doom‘s looks like something you’d find on a late ’90s fan art blog. Look at it!

What is that? What do you even call that? Are these legitimate Who Framed Roger Rabbit action figures?

Why even show Doom with his cane? The only accessory the figure comes with is the ill-fated cartoon shoe.

I don’t want to harp on this. However, given that we’ve seen Super7 produce some truly excellent, display-worthy packaging in the past, it makes no sense why they’d do the groundbreaking movie this dirty.

As I said earlier, this could all be a money issue. Disney probably doesn’t have many assets of matching quality that Super7 could slap on the cards. Nor do they want to pay artists to create new, high-quality images. Hoskins’s estate may not want his likeness used on merchandise—the same with Christopher Lloyd.

What do you think about the artwork used above? Are we being too harsh? Or do you think the Who Framed Roger Rabbit toys deserve better? Let us know below!

[Source: Super7]