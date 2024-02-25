Ebon Moss-Bachrach Reveals Details on The Thing in the MCU’s Fantastic Four!







Earlier this month, Marvel announced the core cast for the upcoming MCU Fantastic Four movie. It was surprising, to say the least, but the big question is: how will they bring The Thing to life on screen?

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who will play Ben Grimm (aka The Thing) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently and dropped some hints about what we can expect. Will the actor suffer like Michael Chiklis did nearly 20 years ago? Or will modern technology bring us the stoney-skinned hero?

While speaking to Kimmel, Moss-Bachrach acknowledged Chiklis’s time as the Fantastic Four’s strong man from Yancy Street. When quizzed about if he had been fitted for “his rocks” yet, the actor clarified if The Thing would be CGI or practical, saying:

“I don’t think it’s the suit. Yeah. Apparently, you know, I think in the past they’ve done a suit. Michael Chiklis wore a suit. Apparently, the suit was really uncomfortable … we’re past that. It’s a little kind of cosplay, kind of, you know, it’s a little amateur that kind of stuff now with the technology we have. So, yeah, I think it’s mostly performance capture.“

Kimmel also mentioned the apparent era when the Fantastic Four movie will be set, noting how the Happy Valentine’s Day announcement image looked like it was set in the 1960s. Moss-Bachrach didn’t say much aside from, “That image does seem to be ’60s.”

His emphasis during his answer certainly hints that we’ll get a retro MCU Fantastic Four! I’m all for that!

We asked AI to generate what it thinks The Thing will look like in the new movie, and here’s what we got:

I’m glad Marvel isn’t going with the “guy in a suit” route this time. However, we saw how a CGI Thing turned out in Josh Trank’s 2015 Fantastic Four flick. Ugh. Then again, that whole movie was a major disaster on so many levels in front of and behind the camera.

[Source: YouTube]