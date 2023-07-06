Eat to the Beat Dining Packages Are Now Open for EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival 2023







The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is returning to Walt Disney World July 27 – November 13, 2023. Part of the event is the Eat to the Beat Concert Series as well as the special dining packages that ensure guests’ seating at the concert events. Today, dining package booking begins.

There are many EPCOT eateries offering the dining package and for most that includes an appetizer, entree and dessert or one full buffet/family-style meal and a nonalcoholic beverage. Spice Road Table offers two small plates, a shared dessert platter, an a nonalcoholic beverage.

Here are the restaurants you can choose from with pricing:

Akershus Royal Banquet in Norway Pavilion

Breakfast $64 Adult / $41 Child (3-9)

Lunch / Dinner $74 Adult / $48 Child (3-9)

Biergarten Restaurant in Germany Pavilion

$60.00 Adult / $34.00 Child (3-9)

Coral Reef Restaurant in The Living Seas

$69.00 Adult / $27.00 Child (3-9)

Garden Grill Restaurant in The Land Pavilion

Breakfast $53 Adult / $34 Child (3-9)

Lunch/Dinner $66 Adult / $53 Child (3-9)

Le Cellier Steakhouse in the Canada Pavilion

$95.00 Adult / $36.00 Child (3-9)

*Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue in the American Adventure Pavilion

(same-day dining packages only)

$35.00

Rose and Crown Dining Room in the United Kingdom Pavilion

Adult $59.00 / $25.00 Child (3-9)

Spice Road Table in the Morocco Pavilion

$47.00 Adult / $20.00 Child (3-9)

*If you are planning last minute and don’t have time to book ahead you can purchase the same-day dining package at Regal Eagle Smokehouse. Dine without reservations and receive tickets for the Eat to the Beat concert on that day.

To check availability for same-day dining packages, visit Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue during the Festival.

It’s nice that they do this because I’ve been in a situation where all the reservations were gone, and we couldn’t get guaranteed seating.

You can book your dining packages now by booking online, via the My Disney App, or by calling Disney or your preferred Travel Agent.

Here is the current list of bands playing during the Eat to the Beat Concert Series:

Showtimes are 5:30 PM, 6:45 PM and 8:00 PM at the America Gardens Theatre.

Funkafied – July 27

Orianthi – July 28 -29

For King and Country – July 30 -31

Funkafied – August 1-3

Southern Avenue – August 4-5

Tiffany – August 6-7

Champagne – August 8-10

Ruben Studdard with Haley Reinhart – August 11-12

The Bacon Brothers – August 13-14

M-80’s – August 15-17

Joey Fatone & Friends -August 18-21

The Female Collective – August 22-24

Ayron Jones – August 25-26

Phillip Phillips- August 27-28

Element- August 29-31

Baha Men – September 1-2

MercyMe – September 3-4

Foreigners Journey – September 5-7

Ray Parker Jr. – September 8-9

TobyMac – September 10-11

Hooligans – September 12-14

Monsieur Periné – September 15

Raul Acosta & Oro Solido- September 16-17

TBA Latin Celebrity Talent – September 18

Audio Exchange – September 19-20

Los Amigos Invisibles – September 22-24

98° – September 25-26

Latin Ambition- September 27-28

Boyz II Men- September 29 – October 2

Wish Radio – October 3-5

Mark Wills -October 6-7

Sugar Ray – October 8-9

Icon Party Band -October 8-12

Hoobastank -October 13-14

Air Supply -October 15-16

Evolution Motown -October 17-19

Taylor Dayne -October 20-21

Billy Ocean -October 22 -23

Sound Up -October 24-26

Hanson -October 27 – 30

Rexine -October 31 – November 2

We the Kings -November 3-4

Sheila E. -November 5-6

Epic Live -November 7-9

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy -November 10-11

38 Special -November 12-13

What do you think? Comment and let us know!