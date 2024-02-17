Easter Plushies Hop into The Disney Store







2024 feels like it’s flying by. Easter merchandise is already popping up, and the Disney Store just announced this year’s holiday-themed plushies!

Yes, the Disney Store is back. We covered the newly revealed rebranding not too long ago. As of St. Valentine’s Day, shopDisney is gone, and the URL will redirect to DisneyStore.com. The layout appears largely the same, so returning customers should have no issue navigating the site.

The Disney Store currently has four Easter plushies for sale. Mickey, Minnie, Stitch, and Angel are dressed up as Easter Bunnies.

Mickey and Minnie Easter Bunny plushes are 18″ tall, while Stitch and Angel are 13″. Size isn’t the only difference between the pairs, though.

The Mouse couple have non-removable furry corduroy bunny suits. In contrast, the extraterrestrial pair are the typical plush fare.

The best part about these new plushies is that you can get them at a discount! The regular $29.99 price is lowered to $18 as long as you purchase something else with them.

In typical Disney fashion, the rules regarding the discounted price are lengthy and somewhat restrictive:

“Restrictions: Limited Time Offer, while supplies last. Valid on select, in-stock Mickey Mouse Plush Easter Bunny – Medium 18” (ID: 415161848987) merchandise purchased at DisneyStore.com (online or via phone orders). Once all eligible items and the PWP item have been added to your bag, the promotion price of the PWP Item will automatically be applied to the order. Not valid on purchases made at Disney Store locations, Disney Outlet locations, or Disney Parks and Resorts locations or on Disney Store/store merchandise purchased from other retailers or using third party websites. Discounted pricing for PWP Item only applies to qualifying purchases consisting of select merchandise. Qualifying purchase is based on a single sales transaction and excludes shipping & handling charges, Disney Theme Park Passes, D23 Memberships, gift cards or certificates, The Walt Disney Company Collectible Shareholder Certificate, 3-D printed merchandise, personalization, gift wrap, gift boxes and items not in stock. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer or discount, except available shipping offers. Limit of one PWP Item per qualifying order or transaction. No adjustments to prior purchases. Merchandise subject to availability. If any item of merchandise that is part of the qualifying purchase is returned or exchanged, then the PWP Item must be returned, except where the item is exchanged for an identical item. Returns and exchanges will be subject to discount taken at time of purchase. Valid packing slip or receipt required for returns and exchanges. Offer subject to restrictions and change without notice. Void where prohibited.”

