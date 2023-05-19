Early Reviews For ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Are Mixed







The fifth and final installment of the famous Indiana Jones franchise (starring Harrison Ford) is almost here. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is said to be the hero’s final adventure as he and his goddaughter Helena (Played by: Pheobe Waller-Bridge) try to stop a former Nazi agent from sabotaging NASA.

Earlier this week, the film was shown off at the Cannes Film Festival in Paris, France. Before the film rolled, actor Harrison Ford stood up and received a five-minute ovation from the crowd as the big goodbye to one of his most iconic roles. However, after the film started, things began to look different.



According to Variety, as soon as the camera rolled, that attitude from the audience changed:



“Indeed, the standing ovations for Ford were louder before the movie played. The film’s elaborate action scenes and witty one-liners delivered by Waller-Bridge received a less-than-rapturous response inside the theater. During parts of the 142-minute film, audience members could be heard whispering out of boredom in French.“



Following the festival, multiple top critics reviewed the film online. As of this article, the popular review site Rotten Tomatoes has the movie at a 43% Critical Score with only 14 reviews; leading critics are almost split down the middle.







One positive review from Jo-Ann Titmarsh of the London Evening Standard stated:

“There are some genuinely moving scenes as we see this fantastic character finally getting ready to hang up his hat for the last time. Thanks, Indy, it’s been quite a ride.“



Meanwhile one negative review from critic Kevin Maher of Times (UK) stated:



“The good news is that it’s not as poor as Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The bad news is that it’s not much better.“







While these are early reviews the score will most likely change as the official release date draws closer. But it does show some concern if critics are indeed this split so early on. Time will tell if it improves.



Early on in the film’s production people have been concerned as one bad thing after the other kept happening. The first major blow came when series co-creator Stephen Spielberg left the project early on with most citing “creative differences”. Next came multiple release delays some relating to the COVID-19 Pandemic and others relating to reshoots.







With the film having a massive $300 Million budget some estimate it will need close to $650 Million to make a profit. If the reviews for the film stay “mixed” upon its release on June 30 that number might not be achieved. We’ll just have to wait and see.



What do you think? Will Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny be the satisfying ending the series deserves or should this series have remained buried?