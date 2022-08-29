Early Park Admission/Park Hours Update for September and October 2022 at Universal Orlando

As every document from the Orlando area theme park indicates, schedules and procedures are subject to change. Regarding the early park admission procedures at Universal Orlando in September and October, that shines as true. Back in late July, Universal Orlando updated the theme park hours and early park admission procedures for September and October. The usual expected switch to early park admission during Halloween Horror Nights season to only Universal Studios Florida was posted. During most months, in recent time, early park admission has been at Islands of Adventure.

However, guests noticed on the mobile app that a change to that schedule now appears. At first glance, this looks like a change of heart by Universal Orlando. Perhaps this change is connected to the delayed reopening of the Revenge of the mummy attraction. Maybe this change simply shows the demands of the fabulous coasters at Islands of Adventure. Also, this change might allow them to open CityWalk in the mornings later than in previous years during Halloween Horror Nights season.

So what changes am I referencing? According to the Universal Orlando mobile app, early theme park entry will not be happening at Universal Studios Florida after all. The mobile app indicates that early park admission will remain at Islands of Adventure. I found this odd since many nights Universal Studios Florida will be closing to day guests at 5pm to conduct Halloween Horror Nights. With Universal Studios Florida opening at the usual 9am then guests with day tickets to only that park would only get eight hours total of theme park time. This day guests park time issue historically leads to Universal Studios Florida opening for early park admission at 7am with official park opening at 8am.

According to the mobile app, one of those expected things about Universal Studios Florida will remain true. Universal Studios Florida will open to everyone at 8am starting September 2nd through October 31st as commonly expected. Still, early park admission will only be at Islands of Adventure in September and October.

So, for guests with early park admission privileges, both parks will open to you at 8am starting September 2nd. For guests without early park admission access, Islands will open officially at 9am in September and October. Universal Studios Florida will open to everyone officially at 8am starting September 2nd. As of the time of writing, November theme park hours have not been released. Yet, we should expect early park admission to remain at Islands of Adventure then.

I will update if this changes again. Still, with Halloween Horror Nights merely a few days away, I doubt another change will be happening. I did some early park admission wait time testing in August at Islands of Adventure so if this change remains, then that data will be useful in September and October also. I will strive to write something about that once we see this change is official.