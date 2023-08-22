Early Kung Fu Panda 4 Trailer Leaks Online







A brand-new trailer for the upcoming 4th installment of the popular Kung Fu Panda franchise has recently leaked online and has been shared around via Reddit and Facebook. The trailer itself is in the early concept phase with unfinished animation and animatics. It is currently unknown how far along the final trailer is or if it will be the same.







We will be going over what is featured in the trailer, but we won’t show any images or footage as to not risk any legal action from NBCUniversal. It is always a possibility that it isn’t the trailer that will be used.



PLEASE NOTE: THE FOLLOWING SECTION MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS. PLEASE CONTINUE AT YIUR OWN DISGRESION.



The trailer begins with Po wanting to still be the Dragon Warrior, but Master Shifu suggests that he should become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Then a young female fox warrior breaks into the Jade Palace to try and steal Po’s staff but is stopped. While it wasn’t officially confirmed yet you can tell that she is voiced by Awkafina. She is supposedly going to become the new Dragon Warrior by the end of the film.



After the fox is locked up in jail, Tai Lung, Lord Shen and Kai all seem to be attacking the Valley of Peace. It is then revealed that a new villain named Chameleon has the ability to transform into Po’s former enemies. He teams up with the fox and they both set out on a journey to find Chameleon and out and end to her reign of terror.







While it may seem like a basic story there are certain elements that feel a bit off. One major omission is the Furious Five (Tigress, Monkey, Mantis, Crane and Viper). The group has not been seen since Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016 and in the eight years since then there have been two Kung Fu Panda television series without them. If the team is not in the film, it may upset diehard fans, especially the TiPo fans.







Another odd thing being the “return” of the classic villains from the first three films, but they are no more than an illusion and not them returning from the dead. It’s a shame because Tai Lung is one of the series’ most popular villains and you can tell that Ian McShane is reprising the role for this.







While the original plan for the series was to have six installments, those plans may have been altered ever since NBCUniversal acquired DreamWorks back in 2016, which led to multiple projects being either shelved or scrapped.



Some fans worry that this might be the final film in the franchise. If so, it has a lot to live up to, with the first three films being considered one of the best trilogies in animation history.

What do you want to see in Kung Fu Panda 4? Do you hope it succeeds where the others did?