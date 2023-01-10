Earl of Sandwich Temporarily Returns To Downtown Disney District In February

The Disney Parks Blog announced that Earl of Sandwich will temporarily return to the Downtown Disney District in Disneyland Resort next month.

Available for quick service or table service, Earl of Sandwich will be at the La Brea Bakery location. La Brea Bakery closed after two decades of partnership with the Downtown Disney District.

An official opening date for Earl of Sandwich has yet to be announced.

Eventually, Porto’s Bakery will open where La Brea Bakery used to reside with a brand new exterior, featuring their classic cheese rolls and California-Cuban cuisine.