Search
HomeParodyE.T. is Getting a Sequel with the Original Cast Returning?!

E.T. is Getting a Sequel with the Original Cast Returning?!

ParodyUniversal OrlandoUniversal Studios Hollywood

Published on

By Mike Phalin
Image Credit: YODA BBY ABY
spot_img


There’s a rumor floating about a sequel to Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1980s science fiction movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in the works. Is it true? Did anyone ask for this?!

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial may not be as fresh in the public’s consciousness as it was in decades past, but the friendly alien and his short adventure on Earth still hold up today. It spawned one of Universal’s longest-standing rides, loads of merchandise, and some instantly recognizable iconography: you’ll never look at the moon without imagining Elliot flying across it!

So, why wasn’t there a sequel? In 1985, William Kotzwinkle wrote a follow-up story based on Spielberg’s film. Finding people who remember this book is a chore and even more of a pain finding a copy. That’s about as close as we got to E.T. 2 until now.

E.T.: The Return To Earth is supposedly the sequel everyone is talking about. However, when we learned of the rumor’s origins, we knew what we were looking at. 

The Facebook page YODA BBY ABY should sound familiar. That’s where we found the “proof” that a new Firefly Disney+ series was in the works. Of course, this was just a bit of fun that fooled a few people.

The same thing is happening with E.T. I mean, come on … look at the poster:

E.T. THE RETURN TO EARTH
Image Credit: YODA BBY ABY

No, E.T. is not returning to theatres in the Summer of 2025. It’s a nice thought, but no. 

In case the story goes dark, here’s the synopsis that accompanies the fake poster:

Steven Spielberg reunites Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore in “E.T. The Return to Earth,” a thrilling sequel to the beloved classic. Decades after their original adventure, Elliott and Gertie embark on a cosmic quest with E.T. to save Earth from ecological collapse and a universe-wide conspiracy. Dive into a heartwarming journey of nostalgia, bravery, and the enduring power of friendship, only in theaters Summer 2025.

If you want a semi-E.T. reunion, check out this video from 2019:

[Source: Facebook]


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Disney News

Disney Parks Updating Disability Access Service (DAS) After Excessive Requests

Disney will update the Disability Access Service (DAS) in the next couple of months...
Disney Merchandise

Stitch Attacks Snacks Lollipop Collection Launches With Special Deal

Disney has just dropped the latest collection in this year's "Stitch Attacks Snacks" lineup....
Disney News

New Series “How Disney Built America” To Premier In April

Millions across the world are fascinated by the history of the Walt Disney Company,...
Marvel

Robert Downy Jr. Says He Is Open To Returning To The MCU

Back in 2008 the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially began with Iron Man. The film...

More like this

Disney News

Disney Parks Updating Disability Access Service (DAS) After Excessive Requests

Disney will update the Disability Access Service (DAS) in the next couple of months...
Disney Merchandise

Stitch Attacks Snacks Lollipop Collection Launches With Special Deal

Disney has just dropped the latest collection in this year's "Stitch Attacks Snacks" lineup....
Disney News

New Series “How Disney Built America” To Premier In April

Millions across the world are fascinated by the history of the Walt Disney Company,...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC