E.T. is Getting a Sequel with the Original Cast Returning?!







There’s a rumor floating about a sequel to Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1980s science fiction movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in the works. Is it true? Did anyone ask for this?!

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial may not be as fresh in the public’s consciousness as it was in decades past, but the friendly alien and his short adventure on Earth still hold up today. It spawned one of Universal’s longest-standing rides, loads of merchandise, and some instantly recognizable iconography: you’ll never look at the moon without imagining Elliot flying across it!

So, why wasn’t there a sequel? In 1985, William Kotzwinkle wrote a follow-up story based on Spielberg’s film. Finding people who remember this book is a chore and even more of a pain finding a copy. That’s about as close as we got to E.T. 2 until now.

E.T.: The Return To Earth is supposedly the sequel everyone is talking about. However, when we learned of the rumor’s origins, we knew what we were looking at.

The Facebook page YODA BBY ABY should sound familiar. That’s where we found the “proof” that a new Firefly Disney+ series was in the works. Of course, this was just a bit of fun that fooled a few people.

The same thing is happening with E.T. I mean, come on … look at the poster:

No, E.T. is not returning to theatres in the Summer of 2025. It’s a nice thought, but no.

In case the story goes dark, here’s the synopsis that accompanies the fake poster:

“Steven Spielberg reunites Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore in “E.T. The Return to Earth,” a thrilling sequel to the beloved classic. Decades after their original adventure, Elliott and Gertie embark on a cosmic quest with E.T. to save Earth from ecological collapse and a universe-wide conspiracy. Dive into a heartwarming journey of nostalgia, bravery, and the enduring power of friendship, only in theaters Summer 2025.“

If you want a semi-E.T. reunion, check out this video from 2019:

