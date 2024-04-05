Dwayne Johnson Walks Back Endorsement of President Biden on Fox News







One of Hollywood’s biggest stars — Dwayne Johnson — has just walked back his endorsement of President Joe Biden, and on Fox News of all places.

You’re welcome?

Disney alumn “The Rock” appeared on Fox & Friends in an interview with Will Cain. He said that he regrets endorsing Biden in 2020 and isn’t happy with the state of the country right now.

“Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well that answer’s no. Do I believe we are going to get better? I believe in that, I’m an optimistic guy and I believe we can get better,” he said.

However, he didn’t specifically endorse Donald Trump, either. Rather, he said he’s not going to share who he’s voting for November.

“I thought back then, when we talk about hey you know I’m in this position where I have some influence and it’s my job then, I felt like that then, it’s my job now to exe have some influence and it’s my job then, I felt like that then, it’s my job now to exercise my influence and share with – this is who I’m going to endorse,” he explained. “Am I going to do it again this year? That answer’s no.”

The WWE star is likely speaking to the trend of Hollywood celebrities being expected to get involved in politics to stay in the good graces of the studios and their peers.

In fact, he claims that celebrity endorsements of presidential candidates causes unnecessary division, saying “I start to realize, this is a super power, fame is a super power, when used correctly, I believe, to influence people and in terms of being direct and honest.”

“Will I do that this year? I will not do that. What I realize, what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts back then and now, which is division. That got me. The takeaway after that, months and months, I realized, that caused division in our country. I realize now going into this election, I will not do that, my goal is to bring this country together, he said.”

You can watch the interview for yourself below.

The Rock regrets endorsing Biden, and says he won't endorse him again in 2024. Awesome. But will he vote for Trump, someone else, or no one? Not voting for Trump is a vote for Biden. Hollywood should keep out of politics. They're idiots. pic.twitter.com/KrFXakbKb0 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 5, 2024

It’s also worth noting that Dwayne Johnson has entertained the idea of running for President himself, and this could be a lead-up to that.

Even if Disney were tossing some of its conservative actors overboard, it’s unlikely they’ll detach from The Rock anytime soon. He’s been in numerous Disney projects in the past, and will be reprising his role as Maui in Moana 2 and the live-action remake of Moana.