Dwayne Johnson Shoots Down Rumors Of Joining The MCU

Former pro wrestler turned actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most popular stars in the world. He has appeared in multiple films and franchises over the past few decades and his films still seem to draw in audiences.



Despite criticisms that he plays the same character in every movie he is in audiences still enjoy his charisma and delivery.







The actor recently joined the DC Universe and is playing the anti-hero (formerly villain) Black Adam. The film is a spin-off to the 2019 Shazam! film where we see Billy Batson’s dark counterpart. We will see the titular Black Adam join forces with the Justice Society before he eventually meets either Shazam and/or Superman.



For years many people have wanted to see the star join the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe. One popular role suggestion was ‘Namor: The Sub-Mariner’. However that role has since been taken by Tenoch Huerta.



Sadly the dream of him joining the MCU may not be a reality, at least for now. Recently at the red carpet premier for Black Adam the actor decided to comment on rumors that he would be joining the Marvel Universe after DC, and here is what he had to say:



“To me, as we build out the DC Universe, this new era, ushering in a new era of the DC Universe, that to me is not my goal, to take a bite out of Marvel. What they’ve done is incredible, what Kevin Feige has done is incredible. I love those guys, they’re all my friends, and they are largely responsible for the economic drive of our business for almost two decades. So we don’t want to be Marvel, we want to be DC and how we do things. That’s what I want. I don’t want to take a bite of that apple, I want to grab a new apple and I want to create from there.“



Though he may not be joining the MCU the actor has pushed for a possible Marvel/DC crossover film. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.



Source: comicbook.com



