Dwayne Johnson “Optimistic” About A Marvel & DC Crossover

Former Pro Wrestler turned Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Jonson is currently taking part in the DC Universe as the titular Black Adam; A spin-off of the 2019 film Shazam! that stars the classic villain in more of an anti-hero role.



But the actor doesn’t seem to be wanting to be limited to just DC when it comes to super hero universes. He seems to want DC to cross paths with their biggest all time rival, Marvel.







In a recent interview with Total Film while promoting the upcoming anti-hero flick the actor expressed his interest in seeing a collaboration between the universes of both DC and Marvel. He said:



“I am optimistic, just my nature is optimistic. And especially when it comes to creative. Especially when it comes to movies. And especially when it comes to the pantheon of DC superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have the pantheon of superheroes and supervillains of Marvel. To me, they can not only exist, but they should, in my mind, cross paths one day.“







While it would be quite the spectacle to see the likely hood of seeing something like that on the big screen is extremely small, at least for a long time. While Marvel and DC did have multiple comic book crossovers in the past, since Disney and Warner Bros. squired the comic giants, no such deals have been made. While Marvel and DC have had a friendly rivalry Disney and WB have had a long blood feud.



Who knows if such a thing may happen. Marvel producer Keven Feige said on the subject “Never say never“, so if the timing is right and everything were to fall into place maybe it could happen. The only thing I’d add to the pile would be Archie Comics’ Mighty Crusaders.



What do you think? Can the People’s Champion bring the Justice League and Avengers under the same roof?



Source: comicbook.com



Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



