Dusted With Pumpkin Beignets at The Scat Cat’s Club

One of the unique aspects of staying at the Port Orleans French Quarter Resort at Walt Disney World involves the Scat Cat’s Club. Disney’s website states that this location allows guests to “unwind in this New Orleans-style lounge with some jazz music true to the great sounds of the French Quarter!” This lounge serves some excellent beignets. This year, Disney Parks Blog informed us of numerous Thanksgiving-themed food and beverage offerings across the resort. A returning one comes from Scat Cat’s Club, the “Pumpkin Spice Beignets.” These beignets will be available for purchase through November 27th.

The beignets, as mentioned, served here taste great. That fact will be important in this discussion. You may buy three beignets for $7.49 or six for $10.99.

Please bear in mind that these are larger “Mickey” shaped beignets. The menu description calls them pumpkin-spiced dusted Mickey beignets. Of course, any food that comes in a Mickey shape earns extra points. Now, like the Pumpkin Pie Shake, creating a Mickey shape may not be enough. These beignets, however, were light and fluffy just like you would want. Your beignets come with a dipping sauce. We chose caramel based on the Cast Members’ suggestions.

If you are looking for a solid pumpkin spice seasonal item at Walt Disney World, this will not be your solution. As the menu description indicates, these are simply dusted with pumpkin flavor in powdered sugar. If someone gave these to you without telling you about the pumpkin aspect, you would not notice. However, having this variation of the classic beignets adds to the variety for guests.

Though others would disagree with me, I found these beignets not as enjoyable as the regular ones.

Yes, these are the same beignets with slightly different toppings so it should not be a big difference. Yet, I and my friend found them to be a little disappointing. In fairness, so many “Pumpkin” themed items I have eaten from Walt Disney World lacked any solid pumpkin flavor. I just wanted more pumpkin flavor with these beignets. That may be unfair but my perspective.

Still, Scat Cat’s Club makes a great stop for beignets. They even have “boozy” style beignets if you prefer. Though I do not prefer this seasonal version, the beignets here are great. As always, eat like you mean it!