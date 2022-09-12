Duffy and Friends Getting Show on Disney+

Mickey’s loveable teddy bear, Duffy, along with his friends are getting their own show on Disney+. This six episode stop-motion animated series is set to premier on Disney+ next year.

Duffy and friends are very popular characters in the Disney Parks in Asia, Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland. Recently, Disney added a new friend for Duffy in the form of a loveable fox named Linabell. Linabell was brought out onstage at the D23 Expo to stand with Josh D’Amaro, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman, as he was discussing the new Disney+ show for Duffy and his friend. His friends include ShellieMay, CookieAnn, Gelatoni, and StellaLou. At the end of the this panel at D23, guests were given a Linabell commemorative pin that is only available in the Asia Disney Parks.

When Linabell was introduced as Duffy’s newest friend, Disney Parks released an adorable stop-motion animation video.

We await more details on the Duffy and Friends series coming to Disney+ at some point next year. Perhaps this will add more love for Duffy and Friends at the two North American Disney Parks.

