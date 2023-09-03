Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate Halloween Horror Nights Orlando 2023 Spoiler Free Review







Universal Orlando designed a Halloween Horror Nights house based on the former Universal Islands Adventure attraction, Dueling Dragons.

Dueling Dragons appeared at Universal Islands of Adventure on opening day in 1999. For those of us who experienced the original attraction, the thrills of the two coaster trains interacting so closely created incredible thrills. However, that coaster came with a backstory.

That backstory about Merlyn in a wizarding struggle with Pyrock and Blizzrock gave Universal Islands of Adventure fans years of excitement. Things changed. The coaster stopped truly dueling. Ultimately, this coaster was replaced with Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Still, the backstory of the former Dueling Dragons coaster contains plenty of mystical lore. Universal Orlando paid tribute to this with the Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate Halloween Horror Nights house.

Universal Islands of Adventure Fans Will Love This

This Halloween Horror Nights house is built on the backstory of the former roller coaster in many ways. Even the path you take through the house resembles the former queue for the Dueling Dragons attraction.

Dueling Dragons

The two warlocks, Pyrock (the fire dragon) and Blizzrock (the ice dragon), have broken into Merlyn’s Castle. They desire Merlyn’s book of spells for their use. You will see the expected results of angry warlocks seeking power in this house.

The costumes in this house utilize various lighting effects. The many characters, including the two warlocks, feature masks and other costume pieces to present this tale with great skill. The set design for this house deserves great respect, with some final elements exceeding expectations. With this being a house about influential magic users, the spell books will be easy to notice.

As the house’s name indicates, you may need to choose a path for this house. Universal Orlando likes to have a house with multiple endings, so a house where you choose your fate could be that house this year.

The Dueling Dragons Halloween Horror Nights house offers plenty of scares. However, other houses have more. The set design will impress anyone choosing their fate to enter this house.

Though we heard some rumblings about this house not measuring up, we found this house very enjoyable. Some of the key elements may be lost for people unfamiliar with the lore of the original roller coaster. A short narration of basic information happens at the beginning of the house for those clueless about the backstory. Nonetheless, this house makes an excellent original property for Halloween Horror Nights Orlando.

Will Merlyn survive this attack on his position of power? Will Pyrock (fire) or Blizzrock (Ice) win? Do not believe anyone telling you how the house ends. You may find many people saying the opposite of your experience after you choose thy fate. Please enjoy the spooky season.