DreamWorks & Story Kitchen Team Up To Make Video Game Movies







The 2023 Super Mario Bros. animated feature film from Universal and Illumination was a massive success, bringing in over $1.3 Billion worldwide. Despite its mixed reception, it made a huge impact and already has a sequel in development. Universal also did well with the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie making nearly $300 Million worldwide.







Now, another Universal company is getting in on the video game adaptation business; this time, it’s DreamWorks animation. But they aren’t doing it alone. The legendary studio announced a partnership with Story Kitchen, a media company focused on adapting video games into feature films and television.



A spokesperson from Story Kitchen stated the following regarding the announcement: “We’re incredibly excited to work with DreamWorks Animation as our first -official- film partner, since SK was founded in 2022.“



Story Kitchen was founded in 2022 by Dimiri M. Johnson, a producer on the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog movie and co-founder of dj2 Entertainment with producer Mike Goldberg. The studio is currently in partnerships with Netflix and Amazon, developing shows based on franchises like Tomb Raider, Streets of Rage, and It Takes Two.







The partnership will help give DreamWorks access to video game properties that can be adapted into feature films and animated series. While it is rumored that Universal wants to make its own Nintendo animated shared universe, which would most likely stay with Illumination, this gives DreamWorks another pool of characters to choose from.



No announcements have been made yet in terms of what DreamWorks may choose to adapt but some believe they will make an announcement in the near future. Story Kitchen currently has access to some poverties that are currently under wraps. Who knows if DreamWorks might finally give fans a Crash Bandicoot film.



What do you think? What video game movies to shows should DreamWorks make? Or should they focus on more original ideas? Let us know.



Source: Deadline