DreamWorks Shares Picture Of Kung Pu Panda 4’s New Character







The upcoming DreamWorks animated film Kung Fu Panda 4 has had a number of recent details come out, despite no official promotional material surfacing yet. Not long ago a few concept trailers that were clearly done early on leaked online via Reddit and were spread across the web (Before NBCUniversal saw to their removal).



The trailers gave us a closer look into the story with the main villain, The Chameleon, being a criminal mastermind who is able to transform herself into different past villains. These transformations include Tai Lung (Originally played by: Ian McShane), Lord Shen (originally played by: Gary Oldman) and Kai (Originally played by: J.K. Simmons). Po must join forces with a former thief, a silver fox named Zhen (voiced by: Akwafina) to take down this menace.



Despite no official reveal of Zhen a new piece of promotional art via DreamWorks Animation International we get a glimpse of the new character.







Credit goes to @ToonHive via X for pointing this out.

It is believed that Zhen will eventually replace Po as the new Dragon Warrior, a decision some fans are not happy with. The fan-favorite character Tigress (originally played by: Angelina Jolie) would probably be the most qualified. Sadly, there is no sign of any members of the Furious Five so far.



Some see it as Jack Black stopping away from the iconic role despite the franchise originally being conceived as a six-film saga. If there are future films beyond this, voice actor Mick Wingert, the voice of Po in various video games and television series, may take over from Black.



It is currently unknown when DreamWorks will release the first trailer. With half a year away from its release, some are worried there might be a delay, perhaps as a result of the recent Hollywood strikes.



Whatever the case, we will have to wait and see if the new (and possibly final) film in the saga will be able to deliver what the three previous films did.