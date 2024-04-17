DreamWorks Brings The World Of Kung Fu Panda To Minecraft







When you thought the world of Kung Fu Panda was beginning to die down near the tail end of the fourth film’s theatrical run and its home video release, things just got a whole lot crazier. The land of ancient China and its many kung fu masters now enters the vast world of the popular world-building game Minecraft.

The official description reads: “Unleash your inner AWESOMENESS with the DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda DLC! Master Kung Fu alongside Po and the Furious Five at the Jade Palace. Kick, punch, and skadoosh your way through this adventure map filled with action-packed battles, epic showdowns from the movies, and a multiplayer mode for pand-tastic fun!“



The expansion lets players travel to multiple locations from the films, such as the Valley of Peace, Gongmen City, the Hidden Panda Village, Juniper City, and the Spirit Realm. Players can interact with various characters, such as Po, Master Shifu, the Furious Five, and Mr. Ping, and battle many foes, such as Tai Lung, Lord Shen, Kai, and The Chameleon.



Initially teased on April 9th the official announcement trailer reveals a number of locations and characters from the films will be added to the already vast catalogue of licensed assets. Minecraft, developed and operated by MOJANG (a Microsoft owned company), is known for its various licensed cross-promotions similar to other popular online games like Fortnite. But Kung Fu Panda is no stranger to the world of video games.



The DLC update for the game is available now. Are you brave and awesome enough to brave the challenge of kung fu?



Do you plan on getting this DLC? What wild adventures and scenarios do you expect to experience in this new world? Will you travel alone? Or will you save the world with your friends? Let us know.



Source: IGN