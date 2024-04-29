Dreamorks Land To Open On June 14 At Universal Orlando







This summer, the Universal Orlando Resort will finally open DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios Florida. The new area will open on June 14.

Guests can expect the new area to include some of DreamWorks Animation’s most popular franchises like Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda.

Universal Orlando says that “the expansive new area will feature interactive play areas, character meet and greets, an all-new indoor live show experience, unique treats and photo-worthy moments that are fun for the whole family. Guests will be able to explore Shrek’s Swamp, enjoy the Trollercoaster, interact with Po in the Panda Village, encounter characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse and so much more. Plus, guests will be transported into the worlds of some of their favorite characters in DreamWorks Imagination Celebration – a multisensory live show that will bring beloved DreamWorks stories to life like never before.”

Other entertainment debuting this summer is the new Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular, coming to Universal Studios Lagoon starting on June 14. Universal Mega Movie Parade, also coming to Universal Studios Park on July 3. A new Summer Tribute Store and a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Projection show called Hogwarts Always, which will debut on June 14 at the Islands of Adventure theme park.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Universal Orlando