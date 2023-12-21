‘Dragons of Wonderhatch’ Land on Disney Plus!







The first two episodes of the anime/live-action series Dragons of Wonderhatch are now on Disney Plus! The new Japanese series combined with Percy Jackson and the Olympians could be the greatest Christmas gift for fantasy fans!

The new show combines anime, dragons, and adventure all into one, and two episodes will premiere each week! The episodes do have names, but IMDB doesn’t have them labeled. However, we do know the premiere dates for each one:

S1.E1 ∙ Episode #1.1 Wed, Dec 20, 2023

S1.E2 ∙ Episode #1.2 Wed, Dec 20, 2023

S1.E3 ∙ Episode #1.3 Wed, Dec 27, 2023

S1.E4 ∙ Episode #1.4 Wed, Dec 27, 2023

S1.E5 ∙ Episode #1.5 Wed, Jan 3, 2024

S1.E6 ∙ Episode #1.6 Wed, Jan 10, 2024

S1.E7 ∙ Episode #1.7 Wed, Jan 17, 2024

S1.E8 ∙ Episode #1.8 Wed, Jan 24, 2024

Dragons of Wonderhatch is also available on Hulu, with five of the eight episodes already available.

A breathtaking new story spanning both live-action and anime mediums, Dragons of Wonderhatch follows Nagi, a girl in the ‘real world’ of Yokosuka who has spent her life feeling like she doesn’t belong. Dreaming of one day being able to fly, Nagi’s life is turned upside down when a dragon rider called Thaim and his dragon Guphin suddenly burst out of her bookcase. Tasked with saving his home world of Upananta from collapse, Thaim and Nagi begin to work together to find a solution, uncovering a shocking secret that connects their two homes along the way.“

Dragons of Wonderhatch is directed by the duo of Kentarô Hagiwara (Tokyo Ghoul) and Takashi Ôtsuka (One Piece: Stampede). It’s unclear if they co-direct all the episodes or split the eight-episode run. Meanwhile, the scriptwriting credits include Kyota Fujimoto, Anna Kawahara, and Takamasa Ôe.

The series is not dubbed on Disney Plus yet. However, there are English subtitles. The show’s original title was Wonderhatch: Soratobu Ryu no Shima.

