Drag Queen From Hocus Pocus 2 Accuse Disney Of Keeping Them Out of Hocus Pocus 3







Do you remember that scene in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ where the actual Sanderson sisters compete against drag queens in a look-a-like contest? Well, that scene has become a point of contention for at least one of the drag queens featured in it, as they argue that Disney changed the scene to keep them out of a third film.

In an interview with EW the drag queen Kornbread, who dressed as Mary Sanderson in the film, talked about how the scene was changed and they can’t return along with Kahmora Hall and Ginger Minj who portrayed Sarah Sanderson and Winifred Sanderson.

Kornbread claims that originally the drag queens were supposed to win the look-a-like contest (which would have been funnier) but Disney changed that and by doing so eliminated the trio from returning for ‘Hocus Pocus 3.’

“Originally the drag queens were supposed to win, and we ended up not winning. If we would’ve won, there would be a possibility [we could come back for Hocus Pocus 3.] We can’t come back if we lost!”

They continued saying:

“I think they changed it through production writing. It was very much close toward the start of filming, because if you look at the costumes, we had the biggest most lavish costumes while everybody else had Party City-looking costumes. Our costumes were literally tailored to us. We got there and they made the costumes to our bodies from scratch.”

Kornbread said that even Bette Midler seemed surprised by the outcome:

“Even Bette Midler was shocked about it. She was looking and she was like, ‘Why did they win? They look like the best ones!'”

The Sanderson sisters seemingly passed on after the events from the last film, so it seems unlikely they could return for a third one, but everyone thought they were dead after the first one, too. I do not really see why there would be a need for the drag versions of the characters to return for a third film, but who knows?

What do you think?

Do you think the drag queens should have won the contest?

Do you think they should return for a third film?

Do you think Disney even needs to do a third film after that last one?

Source: EW