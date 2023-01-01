Dr. Teeth & Animal Kickoff Super7’s Muppets ReAction Figure Line

After being teased during 2022’s D3 event, The Muppets ReAction figures are finally on their way from Super7. Except the first batch is hitting with a bit more style than expected. Rather than releasing plain versions of all four members of The Electric Mayhem, Super7 has chosen to launch the new figures with “glitter” versions of Animal and Dr. Teeth.

This makes sense since these two are the most memorable musicians, with no disrespect toward Janice, Floyd, Zoot, and their manager, Scooter. We all knew Super7 would have eventually re-released these figures with some gimmick. So, why not get it out of the way right at the start? At least they look pretty good, but Dr. Teeth is the standout character in this lineup, for sure.

These ReAction figures are going to be priced a bit higher than usual. Each glittered-up Muppet is $25. Yes, these 3.75″ toys are now in the same price range as Marvel Legends and Star Wars Black Series action figures. At least Super7 is keeping The Electric Mayhem members display-friendly as they come on gold and foil blister packs.

“Lead singer and keyboardist for The Electric Mayhem, Dr. Teeth, is one seriously groovy dude!”

“BEAT DRUMS! Drummer for The Electric Mayhem, Animal, sometimes has to be reminded to beat, not eat, his drums.”

We’ll probably see loads of figures now that Super7 is getting into The Muppets‘ property. Over the years, several different companies have tried to make toylines based on Jim Henson’s creations. One of the best, in my opinion, was from Palisades. That company was dedicated to making detailed figures and playsets. I got the Sweedish Chef boxset years ago and was blown away. That thing now goes for $250+ on eBay.

[Source: Super7]