Donkey Kong Coaster and How To Train Your Dragon Boat Construction Updates







Epic Universe is coming along at Universal Orlando. The new theme park will be offering guests lands based on “How to Train Your Dragon,” “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” “Nintendo,” “Universal Monsters” and more. Today we have a look at construction on the new Donkey Kong coaster in Super Nintendo Land and the Viking boats and structures for the “How to Train Your Dragon” area.

These images come from @bioreconstruct on Twitter.

Super Nintendo Land with Donkey Kong Coaster.

The track is starting to come together.

A look inside the Donkey Kong roller coaster area of Super Nintendo World. Scaffolding at theming to hide the Mario Kart show building.

At center of this heavily-zoomed in aerial photo is the device used to assure ride vehicle and rider clearance on the Donkey Kong roller coaster. There’s a carriage on the actual sideway track.

Arrow in this photo at the device being moved through the Donkey Kong roller coaster track to test ride vehicle and rider reach clearances.

Here is a look at the concept art of what it should look similar to when finished.

Meanwhile, in the “How To Train Your Dragon” area, we have more painting completed on the Berk statues, and the Viking boats are now visible.

This photo shows how tall statues are in the Isle of Berk in Epic Universe. Compare to the pickup truck lower left, and workers near the roller coaster track.

Here is the intro to one of the “How to Train Your Dragon” films and you can see the statues in the film are the same statues in the upcoming land.

I wonder how they will look with water?

Everything is progressing rather quickly for Epic Universe. We still won’t have an opening until the Summer of 2025. It will be another two years before fans can visit in person.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!