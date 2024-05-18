Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Plush From Just Play Now Available







Donald Duck will turn 90 years old on June 9, 2024, and to celebrate, a bunch of 90th Anniversary merchandise is being released, including this adorable plush from Just Play.

“Disney’s Donald Duck has reached another milestone – 90 years of wise-quacking! Crowds have been flocking to see Donald Duck since his first film appearance in the 1934 Silly Symphony cartoon, The Wise Little Hen. Celebrate nine decades of the beloved, hotheaded quackster with the Disney Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Collector Plush doll. Standing 14 inches tall and meticulously crafted from ultra-soft premium plush and mixed fabrics, this vintage-inspired Donald Duck plushie wears a black sailor jacket with gold trim and a light blue velour cap. From the hilariously grumpy expression on his face to the commemorative “Founding Feather” patch on his foot, this limited edition keepsake will be a cherished addition to any Disney fan’s collection! Suitable for children ages 2 years and up.”

Donald’s birthday has been listed as a couple of different dates over the years, but his first appearance in The Wise Little Hen on June 9, 1934, is being considered the 90th anniversary. Donald’s birthday was also listed as March 13 in Donald’s Happy Birthday, a short film from 1949.

Disney has determined the first appearance to be the official birthday date, and June 9 is Donald Duck Day.

**This article contains an Amazon affiliate link**