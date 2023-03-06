Dole Whip Coming to Your Grocery Store







No one should question the Disney marketing machine’s ability to convince customers of the scarcity and exclusivity of items. This aspect of the Disney business model looks obvious from current policies in the theme parks, such as park reservations, Genie+, and limited-time merchandise. However, companies like Disney often strive for this idea of exclusivity in their marketing. For example, Disney accomplished this magic level of perceived exclusivity with the sweet treat known as Dole Whip.

Companies dream of their brand being the name for a product. For example, how many people call facial tissues “Kleenex?” When you think of something to put on a small cut, especially for younger children, do you call them adhesive bandages or “Band-Aids?” When most people think of the term “Dole Whip,” they ponder a Disney theme park.

However, Dole soft serve treats are not exclusive to Disney. Disney magic perpetuated a false sense of exclusivity. In terms of business savvy, Disney should be commended for accomplishing this. In fact, Disney magic expanded into making Dole Whip in almost every flavor imaginable.

Nevertheless, Dole soft serve, offered in several fruit flavors, is not exclusive to the Mouse House. The product is licensed by Kent Precision Foods Group, a food service company based in St. Louis. They supply chains like Menchie’s and SweetFrog, restaurants, amusement parks, and universities nationwide. Yes, they provide these places with the same Dole soft serve as the Disney theme parks.

Have we mentioned that a Menchie’s location resides in the upstairs area near the food court at Universal CityWalk Orlando? If you want a Dole Soft Serve Pineapple Flavor, they will have you covered.

Speaking of Universal Orlando Resort, Wimpy’s Burger and Schwab’s Pharmacy in the theme parks both sell Dole soft serve. More importantly, the product costs far less than in the Lake Buena Vista area. Of course, the argument that the environment at a Disney park makes the Dole product taste better holds validity.

We would call that Disney magic. Guest perceptions like this show how well Disney created nostalgia. Also, we would not argue that Dole soft serve tastes better at Disney theme parks based on the setting. However, despite repeating claims that the product differs, Dole Whip is simply Dole soft serve.

Now, Disney does it better with Dole soft serve. Disney offers more flavors and a better overall setting dating back to the former Dole sponsorship of “Enchanted Tiki Room” at Disneyland Park in 1976.

Dole Whip to your Frozen Food Section

Nevertheless, Dole Packaged Food announced on March 3 that “Dole Whip®, a tropical frozen treat, will soon be available in three delicious flavors (pineapple, mango, and strawberry) in the freezer aisle at your local grocery store.” So, if somehow your local sweet treat shop fails to sell this product, three versions of “Dole Whip” will arrive at your local grocery store soon. “Driven by consumer desire for wholesome food options that deliver on taste, Dole is launching new innovations across every category – Snacking, Beverages, Ingredients and Frozen Treats – and entering new categories like Functional Supplements and Probiotic Sodas under a new brand.”

So, Dole soft serve for everyone! Yes, the Disney versions of Dole soft serve products bring joy to the hearts and stomachs of so many. Only time will tell if the grocery version measures up to the theme park version, whether at Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort. As always, eat like you mean it!