Does Anyone Else Find It Odd Disney’s Own News Outlets Have Exclusive On Jonathan Majors?







Jonathan Majors was recently found guilty to two of the charges filed against him after he had an altercation with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, in March 2023. Disney dropped the actor as Kang in the Marvel films immediately after the guilty verdicts. But isn’t it odd that Disney’s own news outlets have exclusive interviews from the actor giving “his side” of the story?

File this under opinion because that’s what it is, but this seems very strange.

Last month, Majors had his trial, and the six-member jury found him guilty of one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment. He was acquitted of two other charges involving assault and aggravated harassment.

Before the hearing, Disney had not fired Majors, even after various other agencies and organizations dropped him. As soon as guilty verdicts came in, he was fired by Marvel, which the Walt Disney Company owns.

Yet somehow, they have the “exclusive” on his side of the story that they are using to piece out onto their various platforms as segments all day, starting with some on GMA, additional segments on GMA3, and Prime this eventing. IMPACT x Nightline will have a half-hour special with more unaired segments on January 11 that will be only viewable on Hulu.

For a company so outraged by Major’s actions that they publicly dropped him, they sure are getting a lot of media mileage and money out of him.

That leaves me thinking that maybe they want to damage control to still use the actor as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. Oddly, a company that made a big show of firing the actor would suddenly have him paraded across their media outlets for an interview that only they have. It seems like it’s just damage control and image revitalization.

At 6 AM this morning, ABC News put out a headline that reads, “Exclusive: Jonathan Majors speaks out for 1st time after conviction in domestic violence trial.”

In the first clips of the interview Disney is promoting all over the place were on GMA this morning (owned by Disney) ABC News’ Linsey Davis is seen talking to Majors.

Majors says he was shocked by the verdict, saying:

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?”

He says that he doesn’t know how his ex-girlfriend received the injuries she claimed were caused when Majors twisted her arm, saying, “I wish to god I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some peace about it.”

The clips are part of a more extensive interview that will air on ABC New Show Prime later tonight. More “unreleased clips” will be released on Hulu on Thursday.

Jonathan Majors will receive his sentencing on February 6, 2024. But it seems Disney is trying to do as much image control as possible before that day. They didn’t care about Johnny Depp’s image when they fired him solely on allegations. Lucasfilm, also owned by the Walt Disney Company, fired Gina Carano and then didn’t give her a platform for her side of the story. She had to go to a competitor. Yet they are seemingly doing whatever they can for Majors.

In my opinion, Disney has ulterior motives, but that is just my opinion.

