‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Cost More Than ‘Avengers 2’?







Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness certainly was a spectacular movie in terms of the amount of CGI it had to use. It turns out that the sequel also cost a lot of money, surpassing the budget of a far superior MCU film.

Forbes reports that Disney finally declared the production cost of Benedict Cumberbatch’s adventure in the Multiverse, which was $414.9 million. Forbes thinks this surpassed Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s budget, but I don’t think that’s right.

In a 2018 article, the publication stated that Avengers 2 cost $495.2 million. Even adjusting for inflation, the Ultron movie would still cost more. Why is the film’s budget now scaled back to $388.3m?

Forbes does not link to the previous story or the financial snapshot it provided in 2018, but I will:

Here’s the new cost chart Forbes uses in the latest article:

Regardless, Doctor Strange 2 was profitable on paper. While Disney never reveals how much it spends on advertising, the film raked in $955.8m.

As Forbes points out, though, the overall profit from the sequel was lower by around 12% than what Thor: The Dark World and the first Doctor Strange film brought home in comparison. I still don’t see the point of the article’s title.

Unless revised numbers regarding the Avengers movie’s budget were released, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was not as expensive. Did I miss something?

Maybe Forbes was incorrect six years ago? Other sources, like Screen Rant, say that Age of Ultron‘s budget was $365 million. So, who is right?

It probably doesn’t matter because the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been on the decline for several years. While the original slip could have been blamed on the pandemic, that wouldn’t explain why The Marvels was the poorest-performing MCU movie ever.

Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, finally noticed the lack of quality control and vowed to trim the number of productions. Is there enough time or interest left to pull the franchise out of the dumpster? Let us know your thoughts below.

[Source: Forbes]

[Source: Screen Rant]