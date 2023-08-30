Do You Know About the After Sunset Cookie at Gideon’s Bakehouse?







Evidence of our love of Gideon’s Bakehouse would not be hard to find. However, until recently, we have not tasted the Gideon’s Bakehouse cookie, which is only available after sunset at the Disney Springs location. We visited Disney Springs to try the Dark Coffee Cake Cookie.

Gideon’s Bakehouse continues to draw queues of people waiting for the sweet goodness of cakes and cookies there. We tend to visit in the mornings. Thus, we have eaten the Morning Coffee Cake Cookie many times. We enjoy this cookie. You can only buy that cookie each morning until they sell out.

The darker cousin of that cookie is the Dark Coffee Cake Cookie. By visiting mostly in the mornings, we have missed out on this evening cookie. The Gideon’s Bakehouse website describes the cookie this way, “The Dark Coffee Cake Cookie is a Gideon’s Coffee Cake Cookie with a chocolate cookie base. Like his ambassador, Signora Pipistrello, the Dark Coffee Cake Cookie can only come out after dark and will be yours for the taking every evening strictly at Sunset until Sell Out! Ask your smartphone the time for Sunset, and Pipistrello’s Cookie will be waiting.”

These cookies can only be purchased after sunset at the Disney Springs location. Even visitors to the East End location do not get to enjoy trying this cookie.

Dark Coffee Cake Cookie at Gideon’s Bakehouse- $6.00

This version of Gideon’s Bakehouse cookie presents guests with a robust flavor. That statement also means a lot when referring to a Gideon’s Bakehouse cookie. The chocolate flavor of this cookie surprised us with goodness. The coffee cake topping also enriched this cookie.

We found an outstanding level of “gooeyness” with the Dark Coffee Cake Cookie. One might compare the interior of this cookie to a good brownie regarding the one we purchased. Still, we enjoyed this cookie more than we expected.

This cookie may only come out at night, but we found this delightful. Chocolate fans will enjoy this. However, we do not think people who dislike powerful chocolate flavors will be opposed to this cookie. This special after-dark cookie shines as an evening option at Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs. As always, eat like you mean it!