‘Do Not Enter’ – Halloween Horror Nights 33 Teases Something Terrible







We’re only a few months away from Halloween Horror Nights 33! This year’s Universal Orlando Resort event is going to be starting early, and we have a new teaser for what’s to come this August!

In April, a short video told us that “fear cannot be contained” and featured a mysterious door that was holding back something terrifying. Today, that same locked passage has reappeared on X.

THEY DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW THERES SOMETHING UNDERNEATHZEV ILLN 4 WVHHVNG333333 pic.twitter.com/1a3arzJJbz — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 9, 2024

The tweet doesn’t contain a lot of info, but what it does say is:

“THEY DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW THERES SOMETHING UNDERNEATHZEV ILLN 4 WVHHVNG333333“

Is what’s lurking behind the DO NOT ENTER sign Halloween Horror Nights 33’s new host/villain? Who knows? We still don’t know the theme for a single haunted house yet!

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights is doing something unusual. Rather than starting during the first or second week of September, Universal Orlando Resort is kicking the frightening festivities off in August!

Here are the select nights that will be available:

August 30-31

September 1, 4-8, 11-15,18-22, and 2-29

October 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, and 30-31

November 1-3

Expect Halloween Horror Nights official X account to start ramping up this Summer. Keep checking back here for more coverage!

I’m hoping the Killer Klowns will make another appearance. Our buddy and Disney composer John Massari was on hand when the intergalactic jokers landed at Universal Orlando in 2018. Check out our interview with him below:

There’s a good chance Ghostbusters will return, as will Stranger Things. I’d love to see a few classic houses from previous decades make an appearance.

Remember The Thing house? That was amazing! The same can be said of the Halloween II house, which had some of the best scare actors I had ever met!

What are some of your favorite Scare Zones and themed haunted houses from previous Halloween Horror Nights? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Source: X]