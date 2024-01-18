Do Disney Parks Have a “Hug Rule?”







Recent posts have people asking if it’s true that Disney Parks have a “hug rule.” The story behind the “hug rule” is that costumed Cast Members are told that they are not to break a hug from a guest until the guest breaks from the hug first.

The “hug rule” recently came to light after a TikTok video by @thedisneybarbie.

In her post, she explains the rule, saying:

“I didn’t know this until late last year when I was told that it’s the characters practice to never let go of the child’s hug first and to allow the child to hug as long as they want . I don’t know if this is 💯 True but it has been true for us and everyone else I know ❤️ and I love this rule because she loves long hugs 🤗 and they make the sweetest moments !!! Thankyou Disney for embracing these moments with our babies ❤️“

While this rule has not been located officially, some Cast Members have chimed in and said that it is true.

“As a former Minnie Mouse, it is true” – Frankie Ann

“As an old Disney character, (I was Snow White) a little girl came up and hugged me for 4, minutes straight, I was tearing up so much mom had to come.” – summer

“I sometimes don’t say I performed there, I say I hugged professionally for 6 years because honestly, that was so much more important than any parade.”-TheCardinalKaos

“As a former Daisy Duck, this is true.” – Jada Wayda

“Fyp Disney Cast Member 10 years, it’s true.”- Rainbow Pixie

As a former Entertainment CM, yet it’s true. You’re never the first to let go. You hug as long as that guest needs.” – Sara

Sometimes you just need a hug. Especially kids.

That being said, please remember that others are waiting in line as well. But get your hugs if you need it!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!