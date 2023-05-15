Disney’s Wonderful World of Color Collection Launches Today!







It’s Monday so that means it’s time for new merchandise! Today was have Disney’s Wonderful World of Color Collection launching on Shop Disney and at the parks! These pieces are inspired by the classic show that was originally hosted by Walt Disney that launched in 1961 after the original “Walt Disney’s Disneyland’ moved from black and white to color. Later it would simply become “The Wonderful World of Disney.”

Let’s take a look!

Sizes XS-3X

“There is a world of romance, music and dance awaiting in Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color and on this boxy pullover sweatshirt with dizzying polka dot pattern and embroidered TV show logo. It’s a carousel of color and comfort.

Allover polka dot screen art pattern

Embroidered Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color logo

Heathered knit fabric

Brush back fleece interior

Dropped shoulders

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck, cuffs and hem

Boxy fit

Semi-cropped hem

Part of the Disney100 Eras: The Wonderful World of Color Collection“

Sizes XS-3X

“There is a world of romance, music and dance in Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color and on these pull-on sweat shorts with colorful polka dot pattern and embroidered TV show logo. Tinker Bell hosts a fashion show that is guaranteed to make spirits soar!

Screen art Tinker Bell and allover polka dot pattern

Embroidered Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color logo

Brush back fleece interior

Wide elastic waistband

Side pockets

Walt Disney’s Disneyland launched in 1954 on ABC-TV where it was broadcast in black and white and hosted by Walt Disney. It moved to NBC in 1961 where it was broadcast in color as Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color before becoming The Wonderful World of Disney

Tinker Bell began her daring flight over Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in 1961, the same year she first appeared to ignite fireworks on Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color

Part of the Disney100 Eras: The Wonderful World of Color Collection“

Sizes 2 -13

“There is beauty untold that is ours to behold in this Wonderful World of Disney top with dropped shoulders, ruffled sleeves, puffy embroidered logo and glittering accents. Tinker Bell hosts a fashion show that is guaranteed to set off fireworks!

Fashion top

Screen art Tinker Bell and Sleeping Beauty Castle

Raised embroidered The Wonderful World of Disney logo

Glitter fireworks and pixie dust

Dropped shoulders

Short sleeves with ruffled trim

Scoop neckline“

I’m just jealous that this is only in girls’ sizes. I would buy this one for myself!

Sizes M4 / W6 – M9/W11 Available.

“Like Tinker Bell, you’ll feel like flying in this fanciful clog footwear by Crocs. With Sleeping Beauty Castle screen art plus vinyl Jibbitz of our glittering pixie and classic The Wonderful World of Disney logo, it will be just like stepping back in time to relive the golden age of Disney television.

Inspired by the opening titles of The Wonderful World of Disney television anthology series

Sleeping Beauty Castle screen art

Tinker Bell and The Wonderful World of Disney logo Jibbitz vinyl charms

Glitter accents

Ventilation holes on top

Adjustable heel strap with Crocs logo

Contoured footbed

Lightweight

Slip-resistant, non-marking soles with contrasting sections

360° comfort“

Sizes XS- 3X

“There is beauty untold that’s ours to behold in The Wonderful World of Disney. This woven button-up shirt salutes our classic TV anthology series with its timeless painting of Sleeping Beauty Castle on front and back. The entire design is split vertically, half in color and half in black and white, with the show logo on back.

Woven camp shirt

Allover Sleeping Beauty Castle print

Design is split vertically, half in color and half in black and white

The Wonderful World of Disney logo on back

Full button front

Short sleeves

Collared

Deep neckline

Vented hem“

These items are available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!