Disney’s Wonderful World of Color Collection Launches Today!

It’s Monday so that means it’s time for new merchandise! Today was have Disney’s Wonderful World of Color Collection launching on Shop Disney and at the parks! These pieces are inspired by the classic show that was originally hosted by Walt Disney that launched in 1961 after the original “Walt Disney’s Disneyland’ moved from black and white to color. Later it would simply become “The Wonderful World of Disney.”
Let’s take a look!
Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color Sweatshirt – $59.99
Sizes XS-3X
“There is a world of romance, music and dance awaiting in Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color and on this boxy pullover sweatshirt with dizzying polka dot pattern and embroidered TV show logo. It’s a carousel of color and comfort.
- Allover polka dot screen art pattern
- Embroidered Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color logo
- Heathered knit fabric
- Brush back fleece interior
- Dropped shoulders
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck, cuffs and hem
- Boxy fit
- Semi-cropped hem
- Part of the Disney100 Eras: The Wonderful World of Color Collection“
Tinker Bell Sweat Shorts Wonderful World of Color – $39.99
Sizes XS-3X
“There is a world of romance, music and dance in Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color and on these pull-on sweat shorts with colorful polka dot pattern and embroidered TV show logo. Tinker Bell hosts a fashion show that is guaranteed to make spirits soar!
- Screen art Tinker Bell and allover polka dot pattern
- Embroidered Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color logo
- Brush back fleece interior
- Wide elastic waistband
- Side pockets
- Walt Disney’s Disneyland launched in 1954 on ABC-TV where it was broadcast in black and white and hosted by Walt Disney. It moved to NBC in 1961 where it was broadcast in color as Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color before becoming The Wonderful World of Disney
- Tinker Bell began her daring flight over Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in 1961, the same year she first appeared to ignite fireworks on Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color
- Part of the Disney100 Eras: The Wonderful World of Color Collection“
Tinker Bell Wonderful World of Disney Girls Top – $29.99
Sizes 2 -13
“There is beauty untold that is ours to behold in this Wonderful World of Disney top with dropped shoulders, ruffled sleeves, puffy embroidered logo and glittering accents. Tinker Bell hosts a fashion show that is guaranteed to set off fireworks!
- Fashion top
- Screen art Tinker Bell and Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Raised embroidered The Wonderful World of Disney logo
- Glitter fireworks and pixie dust
- Dropped shoulders
- Short sleeves with ruffled trim
- Scoop neckline“
I’m just jealous that this is only in girls’ sizes. I would buy this one for myself!
Wonderful World of Disney Tinker Bell Crocs – $64.99
Sizes M4 / W6 – M9/W11 Available.
“Like Tinker Bell, you’ll feel like flying in this fanciful clog footwear by Crocs. With Sleeping Beauty Castle screen art plus vinyl Jibbitz of our glittering pixie and classic The Wonderful World of Disney logo, it will be just like stepping back in time to relive the golden age of Disney television.
- Inspired by the opening titles of The Wonderful World of Disney television anthology series
- Sleeping Beauty Castle screen art
- Tinker Bell and The Wonderful World of Disney logo Jibbitz vinyl charms
- Glitter accents
- Ventilation holes on top
- Adjustable heel strap with Crocs logo
- Contoured footbed
- Lightweight
- Slip-resistant, non-marking soles with contrasting sections
- 360° comfort“
Wonderful World of Disney Woven Women’s Shirt – $59.99
Sizes XS- 3X
“There is beauty untold that’s ours to behold in The Wonderful World of Disney. This woven button-up shirt salutes our classic TV anthology series with its timeless painting of Sleeping Beauty Castle on front and back. The entire design is split vertically, half in color and half in black and white, with the show logo on back.
- Woven camp shirt
- Allover Sleeping Beauty Castle print
- Design is split vertically, half in color and half in black and white
- The Wonderful World of Disney logo on back
- Full button front
- Short sleeves
- Collared
- Deep neckline
- Vented hem“
These items are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
