Disney’s Wish Gets Snubbed By The 2024 Oscars







The 2023 Disney animated feature film Wish, a film meant to celebrate the company’s 100th Anniversary, is considered to be a massive underperformer for the company. The film, which had an estimated budget of $175 Million – $200 Million only made $233 Million at the box office with only $63.3 Million of that being domestic.







With award season upon us, it isn’t uncommon for films that underperformed to at least get some recognition from their peers. However, this year Disney is not getting any nominations. For the first time since 1992, not a single Disney or Pixar film was nominated for the Best Animated Feature at this year’s Animation Awards, aka “Annies.” In fact, Wish received zero nominations, with Pixar’s Elemental receiving 6 nominations from 32 categories.



Now, the Academy Awards, aka The Oscars (which is often seen as the premier Hollywood award show), released their list of nominees, and Wish is nowhere to be seen in any category.







Notably, the feature films that were nominated for best-animated feature include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (A SONY/Marvel co-production), Nimona (A film being made by BlueSky Studios before Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and was later picked up by Netflix), Elemental (Pixar’s 2023 animated feature) and The Boy and the Heron (A Studio Ghibli film who were at one point distribution partners with Disney).







Aside from the best-animated feature category, Disney usually has at least one or two of their songs nominated for best original song. It is true that Wish had a few decent songs like “At All Costs” and “This Wish”; not a single song from the movie’s soundtrack was considered for the award.



This shows a somewhat worrying future for the animation giant as Disney Animation’s next major project isn’t set for release until November of 2025, and the only theatrical animated film for 2024 is Pixar’s Inside Out 2. There is no telling if the amount of in-development sequels will help in any way.



What do you think? Does Wish deserve any awards? Or at least a nomination?