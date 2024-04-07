Search
Disney's Wish Critiques Ramped Up After It Drops on Disney+

By Kambrea Pratt
Disney tried to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a movie about its famous wishing star. It bombed at the box office, only bringing in about $255 million on a $175-$200 million budget. As of four days ago, the film was released on Disney+, so I’m sure we will get some press release from the Walt Disney Company talking about how great it did on streaming when people didn’t have to pay beyond their Disney+ subscription for it.

I’m sure it was viewed a lot when it dropped for “free.” However, now that more people are seeing it, I’m seeing article after article and comment after comment about how bad the film is. 

This highlights two issues for Disney.

The first issue is that people will wait for movies to be added to their Disney+ streaming accounts. Unless it’s something people feel they must see in theaters, they will wait. 

The second issue is that Disney is trying too hard to make films that shoehorn everything in except entertainment. With Bob Iger commenting on how the company is entertainment first, I think he needs to start mandating that quickly. 

What are people saying about Disney’s Wish?

The comments are basically the same as when the film came out. There are three things I keep hearing over and over. 1. The film and the characters are overly predictable and “safe.” 2. The animation is not that good. 3. There is an overreliance on Easter Eggs in the film, with Disney trying to show how clever they are. 

Major news outlets like Decider are telling people to skip the film entirely. In an article discussing if fans should stream or skip the film, they said to skip it. 

“Disney 100 turns up a catch-22: Those who have seen many Disney movies are the target audience of Wish, but those who have seen many Disney movies have already seen everything in this movie. SKIP IT. “

The Direct gives four reasons for “Why the movie is so ‘bad’ according to those who didn’t like it. They say,

Wish is a perfectly fine Disney movie, but in a catalog as great as that of Disney Animation, it pales in comparison to most of its true-blue classics. 

Here are some of the comments on X

 


This person offers a few posts breaking down their thoughts.

There are many who enjoyed this film as well. I’m sure more will love it after seeing it for “free” on Disney+. 

 

At the end of the day, the film did not perform as Disney needed it to, and many felt that it was too much of a corporate mandate and not enough creativity. Sometimes, a villain can be just a villain. The most memorable and beloved Disney Villains usually are.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


