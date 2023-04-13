Disney’s The Black Hole Gets Super7’s ReAction Figure Treatment







The Black Hole was supposed to be Walt Disney Productions’ answer to the Star Wars craze of the late 1970s. However, time has largely forgotten the Gary Nelson-directed ambitious sci-fi film. That is until Super7 decided to launch new toys based on the film’s three iconic robots.

Maximilian, B.O.B., and V.I.N.CENT. comprise Super7’s first (and probably only) wave of Disney’s The Black Hole ReAction Figures. Why? Because they’re probably the only things you’ll remember about the film.

Each $20 figure has a translucent display stand and no other accessories.

“Super7 is proud to introduce Disney’s The Black Hole ReAction Figures, starring V.I.N.CENT., B.O.B., and Maximilian! Representing the best – and worst – of humanity, these robotic stand-ins for human archetypes play out the struggle of selflessness, dedication, and heroism against reckless ambition.”

Although The Black Hole was profitable on paper, it failed to impress critics and faded from pop culture quickly. But, of course, when you’ve released in the middle of the Star Wars Trilogy, it’s hard to compete, to be fair.

Rumors of a remake of the film have been swirling around for more than a decade. Considering Disney’s fetish for remaking everything under the sun, I wouldn’t be surprised if The Black Hole reemerged as a Disney+ series.

Over the past decade, Max, Bob, and Vincent collectibles have hit the market. However, I cannot remember much demand for them.

As far as pop culture influence goes, V.I.N.CENT. always seems to be the one that shows up when a movie or TV show references The Black Hole. A version of the bot even showed up in Sealab 2021.

Can we please get an action figure made based on the deleted version of the alien from The Watcher in the Woods? The creature’s unique design would help renew interest in another semi-forgotten Disney production.

