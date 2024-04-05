Search
Disney’s Test Track Closing on June 17 for Massive Overhaul, New Details Released

By PNP Newsroom
Test Track in Walt Disney World is going down for an overhaul on June 17, 2024. And when it comes back online, it will be very different.

Disney has released new concept art for the anticipated retheme, which is said to include throwbacks to World of Motion, the EPCOT attraction that Test Track replaced in the 1990s.

In fact, the newly released exterior concept art exterior looks very similar to World of Motion, including the return of numerous windows.

Image: Disney

You can compare this with World of Motion below…

Image Credit: Disney Tourist Blog

Aside from the World of Motion references, ride details are still sparse. However, if you’re unfamiliar with the history of World of Motion, you can check out the history of the Epcot opening day attraction for yourself in the video below.

And if you can’t make it to Walt Disney World before the current version of Test Track closes, there are plenty of POV ride-through videos available online!

Let’s just hope that this guy makes an appearance!

 


