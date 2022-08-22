Disney’s Supplier H2O+ Is Retiring Skin Care Line

Those of you who have been to a Disney park, the Galactic Starcruiser or on a Disney Cruise Line ship, have likely used the toiletries provided by Disney. For awhile now they’ve been the H2O+ line of products. Now it seems that they are shutting down production and retiring these products.

They posted a message on their website:

“After 30+ amazing years of innovation, we have made the very difficult decision to retire the brand at the end of the year. Shop your favorites on Amazon while supplies last.”

There was also this post on Facebook as well:

“After 30+ amazing years of innovation and helping people look and feel their best in their skin, we have made the very difficult decision to retire the brand at the end of the year.

Thank you for your support throughout the years, and even more for allowing us to be a very small part of your daily routine. It’s been an incredible journey.

With much love and appreciation,



The H2O+ Team

You can still buy the product, while supplies last on Amazon HERE. Also on Shop Disney, all remaining products have been discounted. The site says you have until September 30th to purchase and they they will be “Gone Forever.”

You can find those products HERE.

Disney has likely either already made a deal for a new partner to provide toiletries or they will be needing a partner immediately. I hope Disney didn’t withdraw from their 16 year partnership (since 2006) and that’s what caused the line to shut down.

If you are a fan of these products you better stock up on them now! At least if you buy the products on Shop Disney you can get some with the 50th Anniversary package design.

Hat tip: WDWNT