Disney’s Strange World Continues To Disappoint At the Box Office

Disney’s new film ‘Strange World’ is not performing well at the box office nor has it been performing well with reviewers. The new Thanksgiving animated release has struggled to find it’s footing and might be beat by ‘Treasure Planet’ in performance.

The film already had some factors working against it, like the recession, a weak holiday box office and lack of promotion because it’s debut fell between ‘Black Panther Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ It’s doing even worse than expected The estimates had put it’s box office total at $30 million for the 5-day opening weekend. However, it’s likely going to fall behind those projections. Given the cost of the film at $120-$130 million, only coming in at $11.2 million for the first three days is not good.

Prior to ‘Strange World’ the bar for failure was ‘Treasure Planet’ that only made under $17 million for it’s Thanksgiving opening weekend. Right now it’s being reported that “Strange World” will now be lucky to even hit $20 million for the extended period.”

‘Strange World’ has already gotten the lowest CinemaScore of any Disney animated film (Including ‘Home on the Range.) Rotten Tomatoes has the film sitting at a 73% critical score and a 59% audience score.

Even then the number of reviews are low for a Disney animated film. People just don’t seem to care.

Come next week I wonder if we will start to see the Disney attack machine and the media start saying it’s because everyone is a bigot, as the film featured LGBTQ representation. We’ve seen this approach with several shows and films and it hasn’t gone well for Disney. ‘Lightyear’ didn’t perform as well as expected, likely due to the character being too far removed from the Buzz Lightyear people know, but failure was blamed on a very short same-sex couple scene and bigots.

I am interested to see where ‘Strange World’ hits financially, but this might have been one best put on Disney+ for free with subscription.

