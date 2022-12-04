Disney’s Speedstorm Trailer Released

Disney released a trailer for its new free-to-play video game, Speedstorm, on December 3rd, 2022. They had previously announced the game, and we covered it. However, with the release of this trailer, we get more of an inside look at this new game coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store.

Disney’s Speedstorm will feature a cast of iconic Disney characters. In the trailer, we watch as Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Jack Sparrow, and Sulley battle various troublesome obstacles to race each other in a high speed chase with lots of twists and turns. Each racetrack is inspired by a Disney or Pixar environment. Some of the tracks include, The Great Wall of China from Mulan, the Jungle Ruins map from The Jungle Book, to the Scare Floor in Monsters, Inc., to name a few.

Within the arcade-style racing game, players can build different characters’ stats to further expand the character’s skills. Players can play solo, or battle amongst local and remote multiplayer modes. One can also customize the suit the character wears, the livery the character’s kart dons, and choose new wings and wheels for the karts.

The game will update with new Disney and Pixar characters with new, special skills, add new tracks to keep the game fresh, and add seasonal content.

The trailer makes the game look fun, fast-paced, and perfect for any Disney fan. The graphics are excellent and make the game seem extremely exciting and colorful.

No exact date has been given for its release on the various gaming platforms, but look for Speedstorm sometime in 2023.

Watch the trailer:

Are you excited to play Disney’s Speedstorm when it releases next year? Let us know what about the game you are looking forward to in the comments.