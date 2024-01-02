Disney’s Social Media Customer Support Job Pays Really Well!







Ever wonder how much Disney is willing to pay a Social Media Customer Support Senior Manager? It’s quite a bit.

Last month via LinkedIn, the Walt Disney Company was hiring for the role in Santa Monica, California. Although the listing is now closed, it does give us an insight as far as salaries go.

The “mid-senior level” role could pay between $123,000 and $165,000 per year. To those of us not living in The Golden State, that sounds like a lot. However, for someone like me, who lived in a nearly $2k studio apartment in Hollywood, it’s not as much as it sounds.

So, what would you be doing as a Social Media Customer Support Manager? According to the job listing, it doesn’t seem too taxing:

Develop and operationalize the social support strategy and roadmap, including setting a team vision, developing critical metrics, designing scalable processes, setting, and achieving team goals across all brand verticals. Drive implementation of appropriate reporting and analysis while considering the needs of partners. Lead a team of leaders and individual contributors daily while guiding DTC’s social media support strategy and implementation across a global footprint. Proactively identify weaknesses and gaps in current social support paradigms and drive resolutions to improve operational workflows and the viewer experience. Collaborate with senior leaders cross-functionally to build towards a detailed customer experience while supporting the greater goals as they pertain to Social Media strategy for all Disney brands. Work with collaborators to ensure alignment and approval of strategy and content for global social teams ensuring each brand is being messaged with appropriate tone and voice. Lead and guide go-to-market launches and product launches in concert with all partners and cross team collaborators ensuring social presence is appropriately represented and supported. Support incident management needs during high impact scenarios serving as the poc for executive briefings while guiding social response in concert with Executive, PR, and Legal guidance.



The qualifications to be a Social Media Customer Support Manager are also pretty light. You’ll only need a BS/BA in nothing specific. However, you will need to know the following social medium management platforms:

Salesforce

Sprout

Hootsuite

Listenfirst

Qualtrics

Sprinklr

Knowing your way around certain social media websites is also a requirement, but what Disney lists is sort of dated. The company wants someone who is “high savvy” on Twitter (now X), Facebook (for boomers, I guess), Instagram, and AppFollow (who?).

No Snapchat? Or TikTok? Or Tumblr? I’m kidding, of course. The Walt Disney Company drained Tumblr of all of the hack writers to work on Star Wars and Pixar projects.

Would you want to subject yourself to social media 40-50 hours a week? Let us know below!

[Source: LinkedIn]