Disney’s ‘Season of the Force’ Brings Us Jabba the Hutt Popcorn Bucket!







The Star Wars Original Trilogy is getting some love during Disney’s Season of the Force! Tatooine’s high-calorie gangster, Jabba the Hutt, is now a popcorn bucket!

The slug-like crime boss was revealed today on Disney Parks TikTok. While he’s not as massive as the Figment bucket, Jabba at least has a little Salacious Crumb tagalong buddy!

Jabba isn’t the only popcorn bucket coming soon! There’s also a “Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet” bucket on the way. Sadly, it’s a First Order helmet, not the classic Galactic Empire version.

Jabba and the helmet will be limited to two per person. The crime lord can be picked up beginning April 5, but the headgear will be available on May the 4th. These appear to be Disneyland exclusives for now.

Last week, we saw some Season of the Force reveals, but there was a surprising lack of food. This week’s update fixed that.

Oga’s Cantina welcomes multiple new drinks made with gin and tequila. They certainly look good, but how will they taste?

Fiery Mustafarian: El Mayor Añejo Tequila, Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, peach syrup, and lime juice served with a dropper of spicy lava syrup

Silver Sea Martini: Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, ginger syrup, honey, and mint syrup topped with a shimmery butterfly pea flower tea

Chandrilan Chalice: Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, ginger syrup, honey, and mint syrup topped with a shimmery butterfly pea flower tea served in a souvenir wine glass

Chandrilan Orb Glass: El Mayor Añejo Tequila, Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, peach

Yes, the milk is back, too. The Toydaria Swirl is green milk seasoned with chili and mango jellies. Oh boy!

Tagging along is a new slush called Kat Saka’s Kettle. It’s more plant-based stuff, but now it has cold brew on top…

The Galactic Grill and Docking Bay 7 also have new and returning items. Click here to check them out!

[Source: Disney Parks TikTok]

[Source: Disney Parks Blog]