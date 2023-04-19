Disney’s Round Two Of Layoffs To Begin Next Week







Disney CEO Bob Iger had previously announced 7,000 job cuts coming to the Walt Disney Company as part of a plan to save $5.5 billion overall. A few weeks ago the cuts began with some big names including Ike Perlmutter and Victoria Alonso. But that was the small first round. The largest round of cuts is going to hit next week according to Bloomberg.

Round two will include “about 15% of the staff in its entertainment division.” This would include film, TV, theme parks, and corporate.

Bloomberg’s sources indicated that employees could start receiving notification of their layoff starting on April 24.

This round is likely going to impact management and the employees further down the chain as the last round seemed to center on executives.

Disney previously indicated that most hourly theme park employees wouldn’t be cut. They’ve been trying hard to find enough people to work the theme parks, to begin with. However, that was before the new contract negotiations that got the Cast Members the raises the unions had been petitioning for. Honestly, I’m not sure if Disney’s previous indications, about not cutting hourly Cast Members, will remain true now.

Previously Bob Iger said there would be three rounds of cuts, after this round, there will still be one more round. Iger indicated that one would come closer to summer. Initially, the CEO said that the 7,000 job cuts were made up of 3,000 posts that would remain unfilled and 4,000 actual job cuts, but it’s been ambiguous if that is indeed still the case.

Next week should give us some insight into who is being cut and when the cuts will actually take place.

