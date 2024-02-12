Disney’s ‘Ready For It?”Disney+ Super Bowl Ad Has Taylor Swift Fans Thinking Reputation Is Coming







Everyone is talking about the new Disney “Ready for it?” ad for Disney+. During the Super Bowl, they ran the ad, which is actually titled “Well Said.” The spot featured famous quotes from Disney-owned IP and ended with “…Ready for it?,” which Taylor Swift fans think could reference the upcoming re-recording of her 2017 song “Reputation.”

Disney is going to bring Taylor Swift’s Eras tour to Disney+. The show will be called “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” and will include five songs not in the theatrical version of her tour. Now fans are wondering if this means that Disney will debut her re-recorded song or if this was a way to announce it, or it could also imply that Disney got the rights to her Reputation Tour movie that has also recently been removed from Netflix.

It is possible that it didn’t mean anything involving Taylor Swift, but her fans seem to think so. Also it is definitely something Disney would do given that they are putting her special on Disney+ after spending $75 million in acquiring it. Releasing the song or the tour movie onto Disney+ also makes a lot of sense.

I guess we will have to wait and see.

