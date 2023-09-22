Disney’s Once Upon A Studio Short Film To Air During Wonderful World of Disney on ABC

While talk of Disney selling ABC continues, Disney has just released a trailer for their short film “Disney’s Once Upon a Studio” that will air during “The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration!” on October 15.
The short film features 543 Disney characters from more than 85 feature-length films.
Here is the trailer
Here is the write-up:
“An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in “Once Upon a Studio” for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary. Featuring 543 Disney characters from more than 85 feature-length and short films, “Once Upon a Studio” welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements. Directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy and produced by Yvett Merino and Bradford Simonsen, “Once Upon a Studio” makes it broadcast debut on ABC on Oct. 15, 2023.”
The short film will air before “Encanto” and during a special night of programming hosted by Kelly Ripa. Disney fans will also be given sneak peaks at upcoming Disney projects as well.
“The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration” will air on Sunday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT.
