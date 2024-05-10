Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party Ticket Prices Released







If you were planning on attending Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party and wanted to spend even more money, Disney had an option for you. They offer a “Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party With Plaza Garden Viewing” (yes, that’s the actual name).

This add-on event will cost $99 per adult aged ten and over (including tax and gratuity) and $59 for children aged 3-9.

The party is available on the same dates as the Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party event.

August 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30

September 2, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27 and 29

October 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 29 and 31

Important information

Location: Dessert party held at Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant at Magic Kingdom park, with fireworks viewing in the Plaza Garden

Check in at the entrance to Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant 1.5 hours before the fireworks begin; view the park calendar for show times Price: $99 (including tax and gratuity) for Guests ages 10 and older; $59 (including tax and gratuity) for Guests ages 3 to 9

Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party with Plaza Garden Viewing includes:

A bewitching buffet of swoon-worthy sweets and sips at Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant

Awe-inspiring views of Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show

Sweets and Sips to Savor

Raise your glass for a toast of sparkling beverages while indulging in tantalizing treats, including:

Delicious desserts prepared by our pastry chef, such as chocolate-dipped strawberries and s’mores cups

A variety of cheeses

Refreshing beverages, including an assortment of beer and wine for guests ages 21 and over with a valid form of identification.

Advanced reservations are highly recommended. You must have a valid ticket for the Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party event to take part in this event. Each ticket is a separate purchase.

This event has a one-day cancellation policy. Failure to cancel or a “no-show” will result in the full price being charged to your card.

Source: Walt Disney World Website