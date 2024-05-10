Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party at Tomorrowland Terrace Prices Released







Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party will start on August 9, 2024. Ahead of the Halloween party event, Disney released the pricing for their “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party at Tomorrowland Terrace” option. Disney loves it when you spend even more money at the event!

The dessert party can be booked on the same nights as Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. Pricing is $119 per adult ages 10+ and $75 for children 3-9 (including tax and gratuity).

2024 Event Dates

August 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30

September 2, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27 and 29

October 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 29 and 31

Event Details

Location: Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant

Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant Time: Check-in at the entrance to Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant one hour before the fireworks begin; view the park calendar for show times

Check-in at the entrance to Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant one hour before the fireworks begin; view the park calendar for show times Price: $119 (including tax and gratuity) for Guests ages 10 and older; $75 (including tax and gratuity) for Guests ages 3 to 9.

Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party at Tomorrowland Terrace includes:

A bewitching buffet of swoon-worthy sweets and sips at Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant

Awe-inspiring views of Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show

Sweets and Sips to Savor

Raise your glass for a toast of sparkling beverages while indulging in tantalizing treats, including:

Delicious desserts prepared by our pastry chef, such as chocolate-dipped strawberries and s’mores cups

A variety of cheeses

Refreshing beverages, including an assortment of beer and wine for Guests ages 21 and over with a valid form of identification

A Spectacular Show

Top off this delectable event with sweeping views of Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show over Cinderella Castle. It’s a spellbinding display of color, music and light that’s sure to send spirits soaring!

Advanced reservations are highly recommended. You can find more information on the Walt Disney World site.

This event has a one-day cancellation policy. If you do not cancel or show up, you will still be charged the full price of the event.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Walt Disney World