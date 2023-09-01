Disney’s Lorcana Now Available on Shop Disney But Selling Out Fast







Disney has released Lorcana cards, binders and more on Shop Disney. The game has already been incredibly popular in early release. The big $29.99 set and other items have already sold out online. But it is possible they will come back in stock.

Ravensburger already announced they were ramping up production to meet demand. However, they are still involved in a lawsuit over this game, with Upper Deck claiming copyright infringement as their game designer left to go to Disney and make the Lorcana game. Allegedly taking all the game mechanics and ideas with him.

“Welcome to Disney Lorcana by Ravensburger, a game for everyone, whether you’re new to trading card games, a veteran player or a collector. In Lorcana, you take on the role of an Illumineer with the power to wield magical ink to summon glimmers of Disney characters, from familiar friends to fantastical new ones. You and your glimmers will face other Illumineers and their teams in an exciting race to collect lore. Begin your adventure with a starter deck and other Lorcana accessories that help you delve into an amazing world that you create.

Ready-to-play starter deck

Includes preconstructured deck with a specific card list*

58 trading cards

Mickey Mouse as Wayward Sorcerer foil card

Moana foil card

11 game tokens

Booster pack with 12 randomized cards

Rulebook

Part of the Disney Lorcana Collection“

Disney Lorcana trading card game playmat

Can also be used as desk mat or mouse pad

Fabric top

Anti-slip bottom

Inspired by Walt Disney’s Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Part of the Disney Lorcana Collection

Neoprene

24” x 13 1/2”

Disney Lorcana logo on back

Holds 64 standard Disney Lorcana trading cards

Holds eight oversized cards

Safeguards your collection

Most of it is sold out already, but you might be able to get something. Or keep the links for went (and if) it gets restocked.