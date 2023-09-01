Disney’s Lorcana Now Available on Shop Disney But Selling Out Fast

Disney has released Lorcana cards, binders and more on Shop Disney. The game has already been incredibly popular in early release. The big $29.99 set and other items have already sold out online. But it is possible they will come back in stock.
Ravensburger already announced they were ramping up production to meet demand. However, they are still involved in a lawsuit over this game, with Upper Deck claiming copyright infringement as their game designer left to go to Disney and make the Lorcana game. Allegedly taking all the game mechanics and ideas with him.
Lorcana Starter Deck – $29.99 (sold out)
Lorcana Set Amber and Amethyst (Mickey and Moana) -$16.99
- Ready-to-play starter deck
- Includes preconstructured deck with a specific card list*
- 58 trading cards
- Mickey Mouse as Wayward Sorcerer foil card
- Moana foil card
- 11 game tokens
- Booster pack with 12 randomized cards
- Rulebook
- Part of the Disney Lorcana Collection
- Ready-to-play starter deck
- Includes preconstructured deck with a specific card list*
- 58 trading cards
- Mickey Mouse as Wayward Sorcerer foil card
- Moana foil card
- 11 game tokens
- Booster pack with 12 randomized cards
- Rulebook
- Part of the Disney Lorcana Collection“
Lorcana Sapphire and Steel Aurora and Simba – $16.99
- Ready-to-play starter deck
- Includes preconstructured deck with a specific card list*
- 58 trading cards
- Simba (The Lion King) foil card
- Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) foil card
- 11 game tokens
- Booster pack with 12 randomized cards
- Rulebook
- Part of the Disney Lorcana Collection
- Ready-to-play starter deck
- Includes preconstructured deck with a specific card list*
- 58 trading cards
- Simba (The Lion King) foil card
- Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) foil card
- 11 game tokens
- Booster pack with 12 randomized cards
- Rulebook
- Part of the Disney Lorcana Collection “
Lorcana Emerald and Ruby Cruella and Aladdin – $16.99 (sold out)
- Ready-to-play starter deck
- Includes preconstructured deck with a specific card list*
- 58 trading cards
- Cruella De Vil (101 Dalmatians) foil card
- Aladdin foil card
- 11 game tokens
- Booster pack with 12 randomized cards
- Rulebook
- Part of the Disney Lorcana Collection
- Ready-to-play starter deck
- Includes preconstructured deck with a specific card list*
- 58 trading cards
- Cruella De Vil (101 Dalmatians) foil card
- Aladdin foil card
- 11 game tokens
- Booster pack with 12 randomized cards
- Rulebook
- Part of the Disney Lorcana Collection“
Lorcana Maleficent Playmat – $19.99
- Disney Lorcana trading card game playmat
- Can also be used as desk mat or mouse pad
- Fabric top
- Anti-slip bottom
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s Sleeping Beauty (1959)
- Part of the Disney Lorcana Collection
- Neoprene
- 24” x 13 1/2”
Lorcana Mickey Mouse Playmat – $19.99
- Disney Lorcana trading card game playmat
- Can also be used as desk mat or mouse pad
- Fabric top
- Anti-slip bottom
- Part of the Disney Lorcana Collection
- Neoprene
- 24” x 13 1/2”
Lorcana Maui Playmat – $19.99
Evil Queen Trading Card Portfolio – $19.99 (sold out)
- Disney Lorcana logo on back
- Holds 64 standard Disney Lorcana trading cards
- Holds eight oversized cards
- Safeguards your collection
Stitch Trading Card Portfolio – $19.99 (sold out)
Most of it is sold out already, but you might be able to get something. Or keep the links for went (and if) it gets restocked.
