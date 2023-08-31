Disney’s Latest Live Action Film Features Snow White and the Seven Bandits?







A new rumor has recently come out by MyTimeToShineHello on Twitter that allegedly gives us a look at some of the changes coming to Disney’s live-action Snow White, and if true, it isn’t going to go over very well.

According to a tweet MyTimeToShineHello posted, that may or may not be true, we learn that Snow White is saved by bandits (so no magical creatures then?) The love interest for the heroine isn’t a prince but another bandit.

The people that save Snow White in this version are called the Bandits. Jonathan, the male love interest who ISN'T a prince is also a Bandit. The Bandits are like Robin Hood, they steal from the Queen to feed the poor. Snow White herself is an independent, liberal socialist in… pic.twitter.com/lbzdLMuBMf — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 28, 2023

These bandits are like Robin Hood and rob the queen to feed the poor. Snow White is the embodiment of “an independent, liberal socialist” who leads a rebellion against the Queen.

Of course, there is no evidence that this is the case, but given past comments by Snow White actress Rachel Zegler, it could be the case. Previously, she made comments about Snow White being a leader in this version. “Fairest of them All” means who is the most just to be a leader. Romance isn’t what she’s interested in, and no kiss.

When you look at previous comments that were made, it does seem possible.

I hope, for Disney’s sake, this scoop isn’t true. People are already up in arms over this film. If they literally take Walt Disney’s animated classic, the one that started it all and sent Disney on the path to being the company it is today, and turn it into a liberal socialist Robin Hood knock-off. Someone’s in trouble.

Of course, it’s all just rumor right now.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!