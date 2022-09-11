Disney’s Illusion Island Coming to Nintendo Switch

During the D23 Expo’s Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, a new Disney 2D platformer game entitled “Illusion Island” was introduced. The trailer just dropped on the Nintendo eShop. This game features play with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck. The characters are drawn to look just like the characters appear on the Mickey Mouse Shorts on Disney+ and on Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The trailer for the the game has dropped on Youtube:

It looks as if each character has different powers: Mickey can bounce off walls, Goofy uses condiments to bounce and float on, Minnie has a hook that can clear large gaps, and Donald can swim. The Fab Four need to complete certain tasks to retrieve the Book of Knowledge.

This game drops on the Nintendo eShop in 2023 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. I know my family is looking forward to playing this game.

Are you excited for Disney and DLaLa’s “Illusion Island?” Let us know in the comments!

Source: GameInformer