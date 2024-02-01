Disney’s Hulu Streaming Service To Crack Down on Password Sharing







It seems that Disney will now crack down on password sharing on Hulu now that they fully own the service. It seems they have sent out emails to subscribers saying that they will have to pay extra if someone outside their immediate household also uses their service.

The email indicates that a new service agreement was updated just a few days ago on January 25 but will kick in on March 12th.

Here’s what the email said about account sharing.

“ Account Sharing. Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. “Household” means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein. Additional usage rules may apply for certain Service Tiers. For more details on our account sharing policy, please visit our Help Center. We may, in our sole discretion, analyze the use of your account to determine compliance with this Agreement. If we determine, in our sole discretion, that you have violated this Agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this Agreement (including those set forth in Section 6 of this Agreement). You will be responsible for any use of your account by your household, including compliance with this section.”

Not only can you not share your password outside those living in your “household,” Hulu is saying they can analyze your account to see if they think you are breaking the rule. If they think you are in “violation” of the agreement they can terminate your account.

The problem here is that someone who is a part of your “household” could access their account on a device while visiting a friend or staying somewhere for a couple of weeks. Will that be flagged then? It’s very nebulous as to what constitutes a violation by their analysis. But if they deem it so, even if it is not true, they can just limit you or remove you.

Ii have to wonder if along with this update to their service agreement, we will see yet another price hike on top of it.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.