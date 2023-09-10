Disney’s Haunted Mansion Gets Disney+ Release Date







We finally have a date for the Disney+ release of ‘Haunted Mansion.’ Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream the film beginning on October 4, 2023.

What’s even more interesting is that Disney is putting the film up on Disney+ the same day they are releasing it to digital platforms like Vudu, Prime Video and Apple TV.

The announcement was made during the Destination D23 event today and then Disney posted it to X (Twitter.)

The film synopsis reads:

“A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.”

The film only grossed about $101 million world-wide, which is considered a flop, especially when it’s estimated it needed about $300 million to break even.

I personally like the film and have seen it twice. Many are mixed on this one. IMDb gives it a 6.1 out of 10 and Rotten Tomatoes has it listed as a 84% Audience Score and a 38% Critical Score.

Now Disney+ subscribers can watch it on the streaming service and form their own options.

